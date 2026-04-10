Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 23: Only 3.9% Drop For Ranveer Singh On The 4th Friday

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is behaving like a relentless beast at the box office. Even in its fourth week, the film shows no signs of fatigue. Despite the arrival of new competition in the form of Dacoit, the momentum remains rock solid. If early trends for Day 23 are anything to go by, then Adivi Sesh has not stolen Ranveer Singh’s thunder at least!

The 4th Friday Hold: A Mere 3.9% Drop!

The morning trends on BookMyShow, for the fourth Friday, are testimony to the film’s incredible theatre pull. Comparing the ticket sales of Day 23 (4th Friday) with Day 22 (3rd Thursday), the drop is almost negligible. Between 10 AM and 11 AM today, the film sold 6.7K tickets, just a whisker away from yesterday’s 7.2K ticket sales for the same time frame!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 23 BMS Sales

Looking at the morning sales from 7 AM to 11 AM, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded 16.9K ticket sales against yesterday’s 17.6K. This is a minimal 3.9% drop that might eventually catch up during the day!

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, in its third week has claimed a spot in the list of the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in the third week. With 1.58 million tickets sold in Week 3 alone, the film has comfortably surpassed Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, and Jawan. However, it couldn’t quite catch up to the mammoth 3 million mark set by Dhurandhar.

Check out the week 3 BMS sales of Indian films.

Dhurandhar: 3M Pushpa 2: 2.16M Mahavatar Narsimha: 1.84M Kantara Chapter 1: 1.74M Dhurandhar 2‌: 1.58M Chhaava: 1.43M Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21M Stree 2: 1.18M Gadar 2 | Jawan: 1.10M Animal: 806K

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh nailing some more records during the fourth weekend!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Chhaava’s 373% Returns In Just 21 Days!

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