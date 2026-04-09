Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as an epic success, raking in roaring collections not just in India but also overseas. After a fantastic start internationally, it maintained the momentum through highly positive word of mouth and secured the verdict of an all-time blockbuster. Recently, it made a smashing entry into the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office, and now, in the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a dream run at the overseas box office!

Unlike the first installment, the Dhurandhar sequel was highly front-loaded and also secured solid word of mouth. Such a deadly combination of favorable factors has helped the film mint dream moolah. In North America (USA and Canada) alone, the film has amassed close to 250 crore in 21 days. Even in other territories, such as Australia and the UK, it has performed brilliantly.

As per the latest collection update, Dhurandhar 2 has scored an estimated 408 crore gross at the overseas box office in 21 days, which is simply outstanding. This is a huge achievement, especially given that the film was banned in the UAE-GCC market, which often contributes significantly to Bollywood movies.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market

With 408 crore coming in just 21 days, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Jawan (406 crore) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market. Very soon, it will overtake Pathaan (412 crore) to grab the fourth spot. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crore) will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 408 crore (21 days) Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 303 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

More about the film

The magnum opus is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It was released in theaters on March 19. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore.

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