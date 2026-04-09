Youth Box Office Day 21: Sooraj Venjaramoodu Delivers 2nd Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2026

Sooraj Venjaramoodu’s Tamil rom-com Youth is still churning out profits at the box office after 21 days. Entering its 22nd day at the box office, the film has not just emerged as a super hit but has officially climbed the ranks to become the second most profitable Indian film of 2026. With an incredible hold over the weekdays, it yet again proves that content-driven cinema is the ultimate king.

The Tamil rom-com has secured the #2 spot on the profitability list for Indian films in 2026, trailing only behind the massive success of Couple Friendly. However, to surpass the profit of Couple Friendly, which stands at a staggering 974% ROI, Sooraj Venjaramoodu’s film needs to reach a total India net collection of 64.44 crore. Currently sitting at 50.15 crore, it is still 14.29 crore away from snatching the #1 spot.

Youth Box Office Collection Day 21

Youth is mounted on a budget of 6 crore, and on the 21st day, the third Wednesday, it earned 49 lakh at the box office. The total profit of the film in three weeks stands at 44.15 crore, registering 735.83% return on investment, making it the second most profitable Indian film of the year.

Check out the week-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 26.44 crore

Week 2: 16.18 crore

Day 16: 1.85 crore

Day 17: 1.92 crore

Day 18: 2 crore

Day 19: 66 lakh

Day 20: 61 lakh

Day 21: 49 lakh

Total: 50.15 crore

Youth is currently the third-highest-grossing Tamil film with a worldwide collection of 70.17 crore. It still has a long way to go to claim the second spot, surpassing Radhika Sarathkumar‘s Thaai Kizhavi’s 83.85 crore gross collection worldwide.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 83.85 crore Youth: 70.17 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore

Youth Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 22 days.

India Net Collection: 50.15 Crore

India Gross Collection: 59.17 crore

Budget: 6 Crore

Total Profit: 44.15 Crore

ROI %: 735.83%

Overseas Gross Collection: 11 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 70.17 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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