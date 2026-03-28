Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, emerged as a big success during its 8-day extended opening week and is continuing the momentum in the second week. Mounted on a low budget, it has performed brilliantly so far, and in the latest development, it has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Youth earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The Tamil comedy drama earned 1.86 crore on the second Friday, day 9, in India. Overall, it has earned 28.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnik. It equals 33.8 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 5.7 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day estimated worldwide box office collection is 39.5 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 28.65 crore

India gross – 33.8 crore

Overseas gross – 5.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 39.5 crore

Surpasses Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in 9 days

With 39.5 crore coming in 9 days, Youth has comfortably surpassed Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (38.75 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 globally. Today, on day 10, it’ll cross With Love (39.74 crore) to claim the third spot. The film will conclude its run in third place as the next target, Thaai Kizhavi (81.48 crore), is out of reach.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 (gross):

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 81.48 crore With Love – 39.74 crore Youth – 39.5 crore (9 days) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore and was theatrically released on March 19. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 8.9 out of 10.

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