Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, and others, had a solid run during its 8-day extended opening week and has now entered the second week on a good note. More than domestic, the film’s international run has been impressive, helping it comfortably cross the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The way it is proceeding, the film is targeting a spot among the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time.

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy film scored 1.45 crore on the second Friday, day 9, in India. Overall, it has earned 38.08 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 44.93 crore gross. Overseas, it has amassed a solid 57.65 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 102.58 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 38.08 crore

India gross – 44.93 crore

Overseas gross – 57.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 102.58 crore

Likely to enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers of all time

With 102.58 crore, Aadu 3 is on the right track to enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers globally. To join the list, it must surpass Premalu (132.79 crore), which is 30.21 crore away. Considering the film’s strong run, it is likely to add another 30.22 crore to the kitty, becoming the tenth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. After joining the list, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore Premalu – 132.79 crore

More about the film

Aadu 3 is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore.

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