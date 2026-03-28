Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. Despite a regular working second Friday, it maintained a strong hold at the ticket windows. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now the fastest Bollywood film to enter the 700 crore club. That’s not it; it’s also earned the super-duper hit verdict, with staggering profits in just 9 days. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 42 crore in all languages in India on day 9. It witnessed only a 20.7% drop compared to 53 crore garnered on the second Thursday. The word-of-mouth is unprecedented, which is driving massive footfalls to the ticket windows.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 732 crore after 9 days, across all languages. Dhurandhar 2 has made a smashing entry into the 700 crore club, becoming the fastest Bollywood film and the second fastest Indian film (after Pushpa 2) to achieve the feat. With no competition, it is set to unleash madness during the second weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

Day 2: 83 crore

Day 3: 117 crore

Day 4: 121 crore

Day 5: 64 crore

Day 6: 58 crore

Day 7: 49 crore

Day 8: 53 crore

Day 9: 42 crore

Total: 732 crore

How much profit has Dhurandhar 2 earned?

Aditya Dhar‘s spy-action-thriller sequel is reportedly mounted at a budget of 225 crore. In 9 days, the makers have earned returns of 507 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed profits of a whopping 225%. It is now a super-duper hit, plus the first and only profitable Bollywood film of 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 732 crore

ROI: 507 crore

ROI%: 225%

India gross: 863.76 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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