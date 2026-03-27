Finland is one of the unconventional markets that Jio Studios breaks into with Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The movie transcends national boundaries and soars in unconventional markets.

Jio Studios has strategically entered unconventional foreign markets with Dhurandhar The Revenge, and the results have been outstanding.

The film has already made an astounding €36K in its first week in Finland, a market where Indian films usually only make €4–5K, highlighting its breakaway appeal.

Alexander Stubb’s Reaction Fuels Buzz Around The Film

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, who viewed Dhurandhar (2025) on his son’s recommendation before his March 2026 visit to India, may have sparked the film’s growing local interest. He had given the movie high marks and shown excitement for its follow-up. His enthusiasm for the movie generated significant buzz online, boosting its marketability.

In addition to Finland, the movie has been released in developing nations, including Cyprus, Romania, Chile, Mexico, and Ukraine, all of which continue to attract new viewers.

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