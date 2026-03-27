Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, is a magnum opus, a highly anticipated project in 2026. The film is envisioned as a grand cinematic spectacle mounted on a truly global scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic is said to be one of the biggest mythological projects in Indian cinema.

Rama Glimpse Launch Date Announced

Fueling the excitement, producer Namit Malhotra made a big announcement on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. He shared a deeply personal note about the journey behind Ramayana while also providing a major update. Malhotra took to his social media to announce that the first glimpse of Rama will be launched on April 2, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Namit Malhotra Shares Emotional Note On Ramayana

Sharing the post, he wished everyone a, “SHUBH RAMA NAVAMI” He further wrote, This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale, with utmost sincerity.”

Adding further he revealed, “We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’, on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience. Namit Malhotra”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Star-Studded Cast Of Ramayana

Ramayana is shaping up to be a once-in-a-generation global spectacle, now with all eyes on the unveiling of ‘Rama’ on Hanuman Jayanti. The film features Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a pathbreaking cinematic spectacle. The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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