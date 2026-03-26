Sanjay Dutt has lately been enjoying widespread popularity for his portrayal of SP Aslam in the Dhurandhar film series. Following the success of Aditya Dhar‘s directorial, the actor has now given fans yet another reason to stay excited. Sanjay Dutt has officially announced his next project titled Aakhri Sawal, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

The makers today unveiled the first-look poster on social media. The striking visuals showcase Sanjay Dutt in an intriguing and intense avatar. As soon as the first poster surfaced online, it generated a strong buzz on the internet. The film is expected to explore hidden truths from the pre-independence era, bringing a story to the big screen that has rarely been told before.

Amid the rising curiosity, a new impactful poster has been unveiled, speaking volumes with its striking visuals. Set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026, the film blends genres of historical-thriller, biographical war drama, and socio-political drama. The makers took to their social media and shared a poster, writing, “The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures (@nikhilnanda_motionpictures)

Aakhri Sawal Plot

Moreover, Aakhri Sawal is set to bring to the audience a true story of the 100-year journey of one of India’s oldest unified organizations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The audience will witness a pivotal meeting that altered the future of Bharat, transcending conventional historical narratives and revealing what textbooks conceal. It sheds light on the core philosophy of selfless service to the nation and promises to introduce audiences to truths that have remained unseen and unheard. The youth of India have many questions and a deep sense of intrigue about an organization that seems closed to most, as it does not seek to propagate itself or hold press conferences.

Aakhri Sawal Cast & Crew

The film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. With such an experienced and talented ensemble, it is poised to be a film that leaves a lasting impact on audiences.

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on 15th May 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Billionaire: Arjun Rampal Teams Up With Hansal Mehta For Amazon MX Player Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News