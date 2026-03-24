Arjun Rampal has returned to the spotlight, playing a pivotal role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following that, he has now signed a new web project with Amazon MX Player. The free streaming platform announced a new original series titled Billionaire. The update came during a recent media event, marking another addition to its growing lineup.

Arjun Rampal has been roped in for the titular role in Billionaire. The series is directed by ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal, with a screenplay written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara. Prabhleen Sandhu has bankrolled the series under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture.

Billionaire Plot

Billionaire will follow the journey of a powerful businessman who builds a massive empire. The story focuses on ambition, influence, and the cost of success in a rapidly changing India. As the character rises, things begin to spiral, hinting at personal and professional consequences. The narrative aims to explore how far someone can go before everything starts to fall apart.

Arjun Rampal’s Recent Work & Career

Arjun Rampal has been part of several notable films over the years, including Ra. One, Rock On!!, and Om Shanti Om. He has balanced both mainstream and performance-driven roles. He was recently seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continuing his presence in action-heavy projects. With Billionaire, he shifts toward a character-driven narrative once again.

Billionaire Streaming Details

Billionaire will stream for free on Amazon MX Player. The series will be available across mobile devices, smart TVs, Prime Video integration, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream. The release date is yet to be confirmed, but the show is expected to arrive soon.

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