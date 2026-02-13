Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is set to be one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema. With its title-reveal video, audiences were introduced to a glimpse of its magnificent world, featuring powerful music and a stellar cast, all coming together to bring one of the most significant chapters of India’s cultural history to the big screen.

The scale of the two-part film is part of its global appeal. The epic story of India’s cultural legacy will not be confined to the country’s borders.

Namit Malhotra On Ramayana’s Global Appeal

As excitement around the cinematic spectacle continues to grow, producer Namit Malhotra recently spoke about his vision for recreating the era of the Ramayana and the scale at which the film is being mounted.

Speaking at the GBS ET Now Conclave, Malhotra said, “[We] had no real presence in Hollywood. There wasn’t much appreciation for our industry, our history, or our culture. … I felt we needed to present something that shows who we truly are, where we come from, and the richness of our culture and history in a way the world has never seen before.”

“That became the genesis of why Ramayana is the perfect story to present to the world with pride. We have everything that the biggest Hollywood spectacles offer. We have mounted this film at a scale in terms of budget, technological engagement, and visual ambition that is second to none,” he added.

Malhotra believes Ramayana has the potential to put Indian cinema on the map for the world to see. The grandeur of India’s cultural heritage is bound to emerge as one of the most enduring stories ever told.

Ramayana Cast & Crew

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, in association with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, the two-part epic will release globally in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the brilliant ensemble cast is expected to tell our epic in a way that reaches the ends of the earth. The first part of the epic will hit theaters in November 2026.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Dhurandhar vs Top 10 Highest Rated Bollywood Films On IMDb: No Entry For Ranveer Singh’s Film In Top 5, We Bet You Can’t Guess The #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News