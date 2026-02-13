Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri‘s latest film, O’Romeo, has hit the big screens today. Directed by Vishal Bhadwaj, the movie is based on the rise of the underworld in Mumbai after India’s Independence.

The Internet has been filled with reviews of the movie from early moviegoers. This article will cover the film reviews from X.

O’Romeo X Reviews

An X user watched the movie and marked it as Shahid Kapoor’s best performance. He further praised the veteran actor’s chemistry with Triptii Dimri and lauded Avinash Tiwary as a surprise.

“#ORomeoReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s a romantic drama and More of action packed movie. @shahidkapoor once again give a Best performance. Chemistry with @tripti_dimri23 was to good 😊 As a antagonist @avinashtiw85 was a surprise 💯 #oromeo,” the user wrote on X.

#ORomeoReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐

It’s a romantic drama and More of action packed movie.@shahidkapoor once again give a Best performance. Chemistry with @tripti_dimri23 was to good 😊

As a antagonist @avinashtiw85 was a surprise 💯 .more cameo are intresting .#oromeo pic.twitter.com/jn7l76jPZc — Hitesh Kumar (@HiteshKumar2112) February 13, 2026

Another X user called the film brilliant. The viewer mentioned Shahid and Triptii’s inclusion in the movie and gave it 4 stars out of 5.

“#ORomeo One Word Review Full Entertainment And Briliant Film 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #ShahidKapoor Performance Absolutely Heartwarming Heartwarming #TriptiiDimri beutiful gorgeous Very Nice.”

#ORomeo One Word Review Full Entertainment And Briliant Film 🌟🌟🌟🌟#ShahidKapoor Performance Absolutely Heartwarming Heartwarming #TriptiiDimri beutiful gorgeous Very Nice pic.twitter.com/GYiI2uvnuj — Kaisar Rolex (@kaisar_ala50634) February 13, 2026

One user called O’Romeo Shahid Kapoor’s best career act and hailed Avinash Tiwary as exceptional.

“#ORomeo is a relentless force that creates an euphoric medley of feral rage and a dance of the dysfunctional. The twists keep coming until the end. #ShahidKapoor delivery career best act, while #TriptiiDimri & #DishaPatani is fab #AvinashTiwary is exceptional. 4/5 #ORomeoReview,” the user added.

#ORomeo is a relentless force that creates an euphoric medley of feral rage and a dance of the dysfunctional. The twists keep coming until the end. #ShahidKapoor delivery career best act, while #TriptiiDimri & #DishaPatani is fab#AvinashTiwary is exceptional. 4/5#ORomeoReview pic.twitter.com/NpHdNbfDFV — Afroj Hussain (@TheAfroj) February 13, 2026

You can check more O Romeo reviews below:

#ORomeoReview Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐#ORomeo is a solid watch!

Strong story & drama, engaging screenplay, & the lead actors nailed their roles

The chemistry feels real and the dialogues are impactful without being over the top

Emotional, entertaining & worth your time#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XTNLSCXjiB — BOL INDIA POL (@bolindiapol) February 13, 2026

Music is actually very good — a couple of songs elevate the emotional scenes beautifully. Cinematography also makes it visually appealing on the big screen.#ORomeo pic.twitter.com/V5jS5MZo3x — king of the losers (@movielover93582) February 13, 2026

#ORomeo FULL PAKAGE OF 👇🏽

⭐⭐⭐⭐

🔥MASS – MASALA- ENTERTAINMENT- SUSPENSE🔥TWIST & TURNS 🔥 👉🏿 Don’t believe fake reviews I just finished few min ago cancel my 4pm show for 9 AM because of excitement 🥴

Note– It’s brilliant movie for velentine s, go for it 💯#oromeoreview pic.twitter.com/aI1pKBcUPK — Komol Sharma (@KomolSharma3) February 13, 2026

O’Romeo: The Final Verdict

With all the reactions and reviews on social media, it feels like the film is a great watch in theaters. This is particularly true if you are a fan of romantic action thrillers. There is no doubt that Shahid Kapoor is one of the best talents Bollywood can offer.

His chemistry with Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary makes it more compelling to watch.

