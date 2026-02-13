Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj together in a film are a lethal combination. None knew about this until they blew our minds with Kaminey! This brilliance was further amplified ten times in Haider! So, obviously, when it was announced that Vishal Bhardwaj is reuniting with Shahid for another gangster love story, I was excited for this one, and I have not been disappointed in the first 40 minutes.

The film has started on the maximum gangster note it could, and it has been shot in the most aesthetic way possible. I mean, what could be more aesthetic than Madhuri Dixit herself ruling the frame? The scene would literally make your heart go Dhak Dhak!

The film sets the tone one scene at a time, getting darker with every passing frame, and this is such a subtle way to present a gruesome, dark world. Every character adds another layer to the story, making you more invested in them with time.

Here Are Three Thoughts I Already Have Within 40 Minutes Of The Film!

The World Is Gritty!

No doubt, Vishal Bhardwaj has created a gritty world! Shahid Kapoor is nailing this gangster version! Triptii Dimri has been introduced as the aggregator to the plot, and it works well! Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar win with only a frame or two! I am a little disappointed with Vikrant Massey’s cameo, though! It doesn’t add much value to the already nicely done setting!

The Pacing Needs Patience

The film’s pacing is a bit slow, and I think you need to sit back and be patient, be loyal to the characters, and put your trust in Vishal Bhardwaj. The two songs are cutting the tension well, thanks to Gulzar Sahab and his golden words!

Too Impressed With Nuances!

I am very impressed with the nuances. The timeline is clearly stated, but Vishal Bhardwaj keeps reminding us with clever newspaper headlines! No supporting actor looks out of place, and I have a feeling the film might grow well in the remaining part.

