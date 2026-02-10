The world of Indian cinema was recently shaken by the news of veteran comedian Rajpal Yadav’s surrendering to the Delhi High Court and later being sent to Tihar Jail to serve a six-month jail term in a long-pending loan and cheque bounce case! Known for his impeccable comic timing and ability to make millions laugh with a single expression, the actor’s current reality is far from the lighthearted roles he portrays on screen.

Why Is The Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor In Jail?

The talented actor known for his roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, and other comedy films is currently serving a jail term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail following a long-standing legal battle regarding a high-value loan default. The case traces back to 2010 when the actor took a loan of approximately 5 crore for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapataa!

The amount now stands at 9 crore with added interest and delays over the years. The situation escalated when cheques issued by Yadav’s production house bounced, leading to a series of court summons. Despite trying to repay the amount, Rajpal Yadav failed to meet the deadlines, eventually leading the Delhi High Court to uphold a sentence for his failure to settle the dues.

Rajpal Yadav’s Last Remuneration

Despite being a brilliant actor, Rajpal Yadav has been paid very meagre amounts to star in big-budget films. His last theatrical appearance was in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. While the lead actor charged 25 crore for the film, Rajpal was paid 1 crore – 4% of Varun Dhawan’s total fee for the film!

7 – 8 Crore Fee For Last 5 Films!

The actor, for his last five big-star cast films, earned a total of 7 – 8 crore reportedly! These include films from 2023 to 2025. The actor in one of his interviews confessed that his highest-paid role, in his entire career, was for Priyadarshan‘s Chup Chup Ke, where he played Shahid Kapoor’s friend.

Here is the list of Rajpal Yadav’s last 5 big starcast films and his remuneration for the same.

Kathal: 1 crore

Dream Girl 2: 1 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2 – 3 crore

Chandu Champion: 2 crore

Baby John: 1 crore

Sonu Sood Steps In

In a heartwarming move, Sonu Sood has offered his support to the actor. In a tweet on X, the actor offered a film to Rajpal Yadav that would help him ease the financial burdens. The tweet read, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity; it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Upcoming Projects

Currently, Rajpal Yadav has Akshay Kumar‘s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline, which is set to release in April 2026. Hopefully, things get better for the actor soon!

