The father-son duo of A.R. Rahman and A.R. Ameen has brought a soulful composition before Valentine’s Day that celebrates timeless love. Bheegi Bheegi features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in a beautifully directed music video that explores how love transcends generations and even reality itself.

The song released earlier today brings together A.R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal in a serene composition by A.R. Rahman. Cinematic and emotionally driven, the track sets the tone for a timeless love story that unfolds with overlapping timelines.

Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story In Bheegi Bheegi

The music video presents Dulquer and Mrunal as lovers connected across alternate realities, moving from retro settings to a futuristic dystopia. The visual narrative mirrors the emotional sweep of the song, combining scale with intimacy.

The Rooh Records music video beautifully binds together different periods to show a transcendental love story. The video starts with Dulquer and Mrunal discovering each other in a metro compartment flying in the sky on a stormy night.

The song then shows how the two have met similarly and fallen in love with each other through different periods, circumstances, and realities. “Across the universe, across time, I still find my way back to you,” the caption of the video read, presenting the central theme of the song.

Bheegi Bheegi Cast & Crew

Speaking about the song and the vision behind it, A.R. Ameen said, “Bheegi Bheegi is very close to me and reflects the kind of music I want to create – emotional, cinematic, and timeless. Working on a composition by A.R. Rahman and sharing it with Jasleen, Dulquer, and Mrunal made it especially meaningful.”

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan, the male lead in the production, mentioned that Bheegi Bheegi’s emotional honesty drew him toward it. Translating the song’s raw, heartfelt emotion on screen has been a rewarding and fun experience for the veteran actor.

What made the song even more special was Dulquer’s collaboration with his co-star, Mrunal Thakur, after Sita Ramam. He also reunited with Jasleen after Heeriye.

For Mrunal, the project offered a chance to step into a distinctly different visual space. She was thrilled about the futuristic setting of the song and the opportunity of working through different looks and moods to depict the different timelines.

The song has a strong emotional pull. A.R. Ameen and maestro A.R. Rahman have truly elevated the soul and scale of the song.

