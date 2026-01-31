With a staggering worldwide gross of ₹1351.2 crore, Aditya Dhar’s widely acclaimed spy action thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing massive blockbusters such as RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. The Ranveer Singh-led film has also received strong appreciation from viewers, reflected in its stellar IMDb user rating of 8.5/10, which places it among the highest-rated Indian movies of all time on the platform.

Following its remarkable critical and commercial success, anticipation for the Dhurandhar sequel has gained further momentum, with the film slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the sequel’s arrival, the first installment has started streaming on Netflix. While the film continues to be praised by both first-time viewers and repeat audiences, some of the viewers have expressed disappointment with certain aspects of its OTT version. Here are three major issues that fans have raised on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Dhurandhar’s Netflix release.

Muted Dialogues

Some viewers have pointed out instances where certain dialogues appear muted, along with a perceived reduction in scenes featuring graphic violence. According to fans, these alterations are said to dilute the film’s raw intensity and narrative impact. However, it is important to note that if such changes were indeed made, they may be due to the content and censorship guidelines that OTT platforms in India are required to adhere to.

#Dhurandhar OTT Release on #Netflix Has Disappointed Fans Due To The Censored Version. Why not release an Uncensored Version of The Movie 🍿🎥 When It Is An OTT Platform ? #RanveerSingh #AdityaDhar #AkshayeKhanna #SanjayDutt #ArjunRampal #SaraArjun — Harsh (@krishnasevak4u) January 30, 2026

Color Grading & Contrast

Some viewers have highlighted a difference between the film’s theatrical presentation and its OTT version, particularly in terms of color grading and contrast. Some of them have expressed dissatisfaction with what they describe as a more desaturated look in Dhurandhar’s Netflix version. That said, these claims have not been independently verified. It is also possible that the perceived difference varies depending on the device or screen quality (such as mobile phones and televisions) on which the film is being viewed.

DESATURATED COLORS of Dhurandhar movie on NETFLIX colors look very desaturated on ott print, i verified both SDR and HDR. Both looks desaturated. Idk whats the possible reason. pic.twitter.com/Y9wEob4vV8 — Dilip Jain ✨𝒟𝓙✨ (@dilipjain077) January 30, 2026

Additional Language Options

At the time of writing, Dhurandhar is available to stream on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. As a result, some viewers have expressed their desire for additional Indian language options, including Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It is currently not clear whether more language versions will be added in the future, and viewers will have to wait for a formal update from the makers or the streaming platform.

Dear @NetflixIndia, I’m begging you to release #Dhurandhar in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages please 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XBe5N5OH46 — Aravind AK (@BeingAravind_) January 30, 2026

Dhurandhar: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

