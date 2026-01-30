At a recent event promoting IMAX’s global expansion plans, the company’s Chief Content Officer, Jonathan Fischer, described Ramayana: Part 1 as “the most anticipated global film this year.” The film is also set for a worldwide IMAX release when it hits theaters in Diwali 2026, a strong testament to the scale, vision, and global appeal of the ambitious epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG, the two-part epic will release globally in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Ramayana’s Epic Appeal In IMAX

What makes Ramayana truly special is that it isn’t just another retelling of a timeless epic. The film promises a visually spectacular and emotionally immersive cinematic experience, seamlessly blending rich mythology with breathtaking scale, cutting-edge storytelling, and world-class craftsmanship. By bringing together some of the finest creative forces from around the world, Ramayana is set to deliver a landmark spectacle unlike anything seen in Indian or global cinema.

The movie of this epic scale demands an IMAX experience. An ordinary theater viewing won’t properly capture its surreal effects and visual brilliance. Therefore, the popular theater brand is expecting the Indian film to be a global moneymaker after Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Ramayana Cast & Crew

With Ranbir Kapoor set to portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi bringing grace to the role of Sita, and Rocking Star Yash commanding the screen as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol will be roaring in as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will be portraying Lakshman. Ramayana is shaping up to be a rare, once-in-a-generation cinematic event.

