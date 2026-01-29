Stories aren’t just told, they are felt, lived, and remembered. Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films join forces to bring to the silver screen one such unforgettable saga of love and longing, written and directed by the master storyteller Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film: Release Date & Cast

Currently in its post-production phase, the yet untitled Imtiaz Ali film will release in theatres on 12th June 2026.

Bringing Ali’s vision to life is a stellar cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah. With a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

The film reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali — a creative synergy that has given Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable melodies. As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you.

The yet-untitled film is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary.

Imtiaz Ali On His Next Film

Talking about the film, Imtiaz Ali had said – “‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else’) – Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country.”

When such a highly rated director and storyteller is at the helm of the ship, another emotionally charged romantic saga can be expected to swoon away the hearts of the audience.

