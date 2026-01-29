Anurag Singh’s Border 2 is turning out to be the first big success for Bollywood in 2026, as there seems to be no stopping in the upcoming weeks. In the recent development, the film has made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office, making it the first Indian film of the year to achieve the feat. In the meantime, it has emerged as Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

On the first Wednesday, day 6, the Border sequel grossed 17.74 crores domestically, pushing the overall collection to 273.55 crore gross (231.83 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, the film is performing decently, and so far, it has grossed 40 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection stands at 313.55 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 231.83 crores

India gross – 273.55 crores

Overseas gross – 40 crores

Worldwide gross – 313.55 crores

Becomes Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film

With 313.55 crores in the kitty, Border 2 has surpassed Good Newwz (311.27 crores) to become Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film globally. Considering there is no major competition till Dhurandhar 2 (March 19), the film will easily cross the 400 crore milestone, and even 500 crores is likely. So, for Diljit, the film is turning out to be a big money spinner.

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Border 2 – 313.55 crores (6 days) Good Newwz – 311.27 crores Crew – 161.2 crores Jatt & Juliet 3 – 102.63 crores Udta Punjab – 96.25 crores

More about the film

Featuring Sunny Deol in the lead, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Released on January 23, the film was reportedly made at a budget of 275 crores (including P&A).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 55: Beats Stree 2’s Week 8, Needs Less Than 40 Lakh To Make History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News