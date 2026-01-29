Border 2 continues to enjoy a good run at the Indian box office, maintaining its pace even on weekdays. After scoring well above 20 crores on the first Tuesday, the film was expected to witness a significant drop on Wednesday, day 6, due to the rains and extreme cold conditions in the northern parts of the country, and that’s exactly what happened. Still, it managed to stay above the 15 crore mark, helping the tally cross 230 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The epic action war film earned 15.04 crores on day 7, a 35.47% drop from day 5’s 23.31 crores. Overall, it has earned 231.83 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 273.55 crore gross. Today, on day 7, the film is likely to score above 10 crores, and the opening week is expected to end in the range of 243-245 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 32.1 crores

Day 2 – 40.59 crores

Day 3 – 57.2 crores

Day 4 – 63.59 crores

Day 5 – 23.31 crores

Day 6 – 15.04 crores

Total – 231.83 crores

Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter!

With 231.83 crores in the kitty, Border 2 has comfortably surpassed Fighter (215 crores) to become the third-highest-grossing film among Republic Day releases. In the next few days, it’ll claim the second spot by beating Padmaavat (300.26 crores). Pathaan (543.22 crores) is likely to stay unbeaten at the top.

Take a look at the top 5 Republic Day grossers in India (net):

Pathaan – 543.22 crores Padmaavat – 300.26 crores Border 2 – 231.83 crores (6 days) Fighter – 215 crores Raees – 139.21 crores

Other than the Republic Day releases, the Sunny Deol starrer has also surpassed the Hindi-dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 (224.53 crores). It also crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (227 crores).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 17: Recovers 100% Budget; Chiranjeevi Makes History In Tollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News