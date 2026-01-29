After seeing a good hold on Republic Day, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is witnessing regular drops, yet it continues to push the tally ahead with reasonably good numbers. Such a momentum has helped the film to recover a massive budget, thus entering the safe zone. Along with recovering a huge budget, the biggie has also helped Chiranjeevi make history among senior Tollywood heroes. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 17!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

On the third Wednesday, day 17, the Telugu action-comedy entertainer raked in an estimated 1.34 crores, showing a drop of 36.19% from day 16’s 2.1 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 200.69 crore net at the Indian box office, thus marking a smooth entry to the 200 crore club. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 236.81 crores.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Day 14 – 6.2 crores

Day 15 – 5 crores

Day 16 – 2.1 crores

Day 17 – 1.34 crores

Total – 200.69 crores

Recovers the entire budget

Reportedly, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 200.69 crore net so far, thus making 100% recovery. From here, the plus verdict is confirmed, thus making the film a clean success at the Indian box office. It has turned out to be a big comeback for Megastar, who suffered a big blow with the failure of Bhola Shankar (2023).

Chiranjeevi makes history!

With the film entering the 200 crore club, Chiranjeevi has made history among senior Telugu heroes. Till now, no senior Telugu hero had delivered a 200 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. So, Megastar has become the first one to achieve the feat, which is really a big thing. It’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

