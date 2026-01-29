Mercy, starring Chris Pratt, began its box office journey with a slow start but saw some action on its first Tuesday. It remains at the top spot, showing its dominance over the other films at the box office in North America. The film will face more competition as new movies will be released this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Since Avatar 3 has lost its shine at the box office, this sci-fi thriller is able to hold strong in North America. However, the film is expected to take a sharp dip only in its second weekend. If it wanted to be successful at the box office, then the film would have to fight harder, but its main motto is to do well on the streaming platform.

Mercy box office collection on day 5 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Mercy has collected $1.5 million on its first Discount Tuesday at the box office in North America. It experienced a strong surge at the box office, ranking among the best releases of the time. The Chris Pratt starrer went up by 76% from Monday. It is more than Fly Me to the Moon‘s $1.4 million gross and 74.9% hike, and Companion’s $1.2 million collection, up 63.3% on their first Discount Tuesdays.

However, Mercy’s first Tuesday collection is less than The Creator’s $1.7 million. After five days in release, the domestic total of the Rebecca Ferguson starrer is $13.2 million. It is tracking to hit $20 million soon. The momentum is quite slow and concerning for its theatrical run.

More about the film

Chris Pratt‘s film has earned modest box office overseas. Its international total stands at $3.2 million, and, when combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the film is $16.4 million. It is already the 4th-highest-grossing release of 2026 worldwide. Mercy features Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers in key roles. It was released on January 23.

Box office summary

North America – $13.2 million

International – $3.2 million

Worldwide – $16.4 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lord Of The Rings Box Office: Trilogy Re-Release Dominates Again With $5.2M US Cume

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News