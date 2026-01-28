Fathom’s re-release of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy in over 1,703 theaters kept drawing crowds for a second straight weekend at the US box office. Strong footfalls placed the three films ahead of several fresh titles, showing long-term pull that still translates into ticket sales.

The Fellowship Of The Ring Re-Release Earnings

Among the three titles, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring led the charge last weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film ranked 8th on the US weekend charts and grossed $2 million in its second weekend. The figure came from 843 theaters, with a per-screen average of $2,372. The re-release total now stands at $6.6 million, with $5.9 million coming from the US market alone.

On a global scale, the film’s lifetime box office remains imposing at $896.8 million, with $325.8 million of that sum coming from domestic earnings.

The Return Of The King Re-Release Box Office Numbers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King followed closely with a strong showing. The film finished in 10th place on the US weekend charts, earning $1.6 million from 421 theaters. A higher per-screen average of $3,800 pointed to concentrated demand. The re-release haul has reached $7.5 million so far, with $3.9 million generated in the US.

On the global front, the film stands tall at $1.1 billion, with $386.9 million from the US, keeping its status as the biggest earner of the trilogy intact.

The Two Towers Re-Release Collection

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers matched The Return of the King with $1.6 million during the same weekend. The film played across 217 theaters, bringing its re-release total to $4.3 million, of which $44 million came from the US.

Worldwide lifetime earnings sit at $943.7 million, including $350 million from the domestic market, adding further weight to the trilogy’s overall performance.

Total Trilogy Weekend Gross

Taken together, all three films pulled in $5.2 million during the third weekend of the re-release, a highly lucrative outcome for titles that remain deeply rooted in moviegoing culture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Greenland 2: Migration Box Office: How Much Does The Lionsgate Sequel Need To Break Even

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News