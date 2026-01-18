The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released in 2001, and it turns 25 this year. To commemorate that, Fathom has re-released the film in limited domestic theaters. The other two films will also be re-released for a limited time. Meanwhile, The Fellowship of the Ring has stunned everyone with its opening day gross upon re-release. No wonder it is considered a classic among Hollywood films. Scroll below for the deets.

The Fellowship of the Ring is the first film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. It proved that fantasy, once considered a risky genre, could become mainstream, critically acclaimed, and massively profitable. Before The Lord of the Rings, studios were hesitant to invest heavily in fantasy films without proven commercial appeal, but this film shattered that mindset. Today, fantasy is one of the most profitable genres in Hollywood.

The Fellowship of the Ring’s re-release collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring collected a solid $3.2 million on its 25th anniversary re-release day in North America. It has been re-released across 1,686 theaters in North America and has thus recorded an average of $1.9k per theater. It is more spectacular because the movie has been re-released multiple times and is also available for free on streaming platforms.

It has outperformed films like The Housemaid and Marty Supreme, landing 3rd place in the domestic box office rankings on its re-release opening day. It trails Avatar: Fire And Ash only slightly. For comparison, James Cameron’s film earned $3.2 million on its fifth Friday.

Box office performance of The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has been re-released more than 10 times and has collected over $323.09 million at the domestic box office, including the latest collection from the 25th anniversary reissue. It is the all-time #98 highest-grossing film in North America. Internationally, the film’s total is $569.4 million, bringing the global total to $893.2 million. Globally, it is the all-time #83 highest-grossing film.

What is the film about?

The story follows young hobbit Frodo Baggins, who comes into possession of the One Ring sought by Dark Lord Sauron to reclaim his power, as he and eight companions form the Fellowship and embark on a perilous journey to Mount Doom in Mordor—the only place where the Ring can be destroyed, with the fate of Middle-earth hanging in the balance. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was re-released in North America on January 16.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple North America Box Office Day 1: Earns Less Than Half Of Its Predecessor, Poised For An Underwhelming Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News