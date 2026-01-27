The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the second installment in The Lord of the Rings film franchise. It was re-released on the occasion of The Fellowship of the Ring’s 25th anniversary. This special re-release has helped The Two Towers reach a key box-office milestone in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was released in 2002 and will turn 25 next year. It is recognized as one of the most influential films ever made, which also won two Academy Awards. It is followed by The Return of the King, the final film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Globally, it is the second-highest-grossing film in the trilogy.

The Two Towers’ box office collection during the 2026 re-release in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers collected $1.6 million during the three-day second weekend at the North American box office. It is running in 217 theaters only in North America. The film declined by 32.6% only from last weekend despite losing 1,438 theaters in its home turf. After two weekends of re-release, the film has earned $4.09 million at the domestic box office.

Crosses $350 million at the domestic box office

The 25th anniversary re-release brought good luck for the film, as it finally surpassed a key domestic milestone. The Two Towers has finally crossed the $350 million mark at the North American box office thanks to its 2026 re-release. The film’s domestic total has hit $350.1 million after it grossed $1.6 million in its re-release second weekend.

Overall box office performance

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers collected $265k overseas during this 2026 re-release, bringing its worldwide collection to $4.3 million. Overall, the film’s overseas collection is $592.9 million, and its worldwide total is $943.7 million. The story follows Frodo and Sam as they edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum. At the same time, the divided Fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.

Box office summary

North America – $350.1 million

International – $592.9 million

Worldwide – $943.7 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $1B Overseas, Overtakes The Highest-Grossing Video Game Adaptation Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News