Megastar Chiranjeevi was supposed to team up with director Venky Kudumula back in 2023, but unfortunately, for reasons still unknown, the film didn’t happen at the time. However, now there seems to be a possibility of a resurgence for that project, with both the director and actor remaining the same.

According to the 123 Telugu report, rumors are circulating that the duo has restarted the project, and preparations are underway for a formal announcement. However, both Chiranjeevi’s and Venky Kudumula’s last films were failures in terms of theatrical revenue. After poor performances at the box office with their previous films, the big question is—can they turn things around this time and deliver a blockbuster?

Chiranjeevi’s Last Theatrical Release

Bhola Shankar was his most recent release. It has an IMDb rating of just 3.3 and a Popcorn Meter score of 29%. From that, you can guess how it performed in theaters. The film was a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedhalam, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead and directed by Siva. Vedhalam itself was a formulaic film. According to Sacnilk, Bhola Shankar managed to collect 42.25 crores worldwide, while reports state that the film’s budget was 100 crores.

Venky Kudumula’s Last Directorial Venture

Robinhood was his latest film, in which he served as both director and writer. It has an IMDb rating of 4.5. Nithiin played the title role, while Sreeleela was the female lead. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide collection is 11 crores, and its budget is estimated to be around 65-70 crores, as per Filmibeat. The story revolves around a Robin Hood–like character who is an orphan, fights against narcotics dealers, works as a bodyguard, and, of course, steals for the greater good.

