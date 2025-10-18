After creating massive buzz in theatres, Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is gearing up for its digital launch. The film got acclaim for its gripping narration and performance by Kalyan at the box office. People who could not watch it on the big screen are waiting patiently for its OTT release. The streaming partner recently dropped a bombshell on its social media account, stating that the film will be available online starting this Thursday.

They Call Him OG Streaming Details

They Call Him OG will be available for streaming on Netflix. The platform took to Instagram to announce that the movie will start streaming from October 23, 2025. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This allows the fans to enjoy the movie in their own language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The official announcement on Netflix India’s Instagram handle reads, “Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. 🌪️Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

More About They Call Him OG

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as Ojas Gambheera. He lived his life as a samurai before turning into a gangster. After falling in love with Kanmani, Ojas leaves behind his violent past in search of peace.

But that peace of mind doesn’t last too long since situations drive him back to Mumbai. With a determination to save the people he loves, he chooses to fight again. You can now watch the movie on Netflix shortly to find out what happens next.

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan, the movie boasts good performances from Prakash Raj, Emraan Hashmi, and Sriya Reddy. Thaman S’s background score contributes immensely in terms of intensity, and the trendy visuals and compact screenplay maintain the audience’s interest throughout.

With its upcoming OTT release, Fans can watch it only on Netflix from October 23, 2025.

They Call Him OG Trailer

