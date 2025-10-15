Vishnu Manchu’s epic mythological drama, Kannappa, is coming to television. After thrilling audiences in theatres and streaming platforms, the action-packed saga will now make its grand TV premiere as part of Diwali celebrations. This will bring the divine adventures of Thinnadu right into living rooms across the country.

When & Where To Watch Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa On TV?

The movie will make its TV debut on October 19, 2025, at 12 PM on Gemini TV. The channel shared the news on X with a poster highlighting Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful rendition of Shiva devotional songs. The announcement post reads, “Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful voice tho Shiva songs paadithe Goosebumps ravadam khayyam #KannappaWorldTelevisionPremiere Oct 19th 12 PM! Me Gemini TV lo!”

Fans now get the chance to enjoy Kanappa from the comfort of their own homes, and it will be interesting to see how TV audiences respond this time. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video in multiple languages, with the Hindi-dubbed version added recently. This makes it accessible to a broader audience.

More About Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa mixes mythology, action, and drama into a visually engaging cinematic experience. The film features Vishnu Manchu alongside multiple cameos by actors such as Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and others from across Indian cinema.

when RUDRA walked into the world of Kannappa 🏹🔥#KannappaOnPrime, Watch Now pic.twitter.com/ZJOi0ojVik — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 8, 2025

Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role of Thinnadu, a fearless tribal warrior. His life changes after a divine encounter with a form of Lord Shiva, Vayu Linga. The film also has special appearances by PAN India stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, and Kajal Aggarwal. Preity Mukhundhan performs the female lead, supported by Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, and Aishwarya Bhaskaran performing important roles.

Kannappa Box Office

Speaking about box office collections, Kannappa opened to 9.35 crores and went on to gross about 33 crores in net India collections. In addition to the international market, the film has grossed a worldwide collection of approximately 44.04 crores to date. Keeping in mind that it was said to be mounted on a huge budget of 200 crores, the film made a big splash but couldn’t achieve its full potential.

The television premiere now offers a new life to Kannappa, with the audience experiencing the film, bringing the grandeur of the mythological drama into living rooms.

Kannappa Trailer

