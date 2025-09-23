Mythological action drama Kannappa was one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film made its digital release on September 4, 2025, except in Hindi. Well, Prime Video has announced that the Hindi-dubbed version of the fantasy action drama is now streaming. The film features Vishnu Manchu in the lead, with significant cameos by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa Hindi Version Hits Prime Video

Originally, Kannappa premiered digitally in regional languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Vishnu Manchu led film started streaming its Hindi version on September 23, 2025. Now, with the Hindi dub available, Prime members across India can enjoy the film in a language accessible to a wider audience alongside the existing regional streams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

About Kannappa

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Kannappa is a mythological action drama inspired by true events, chronicling the spiritual journey of Thinnadu, portrayed by Vishnu Manchu. Thinnadu is a fearless tribal warrior and staunch atheist who initially rejects religious beliefs and rituals.

His life, however, undergoes a profound transformation after he encounters Vayu Linga, a form of Lord Shiva. This encounter sets him on a path of devotion, ultimately shaping him into one of Shiva’s most faithful followers.

With its epic storyline, larger-than-life performances, and star-studded cameos, Kannappa offers a cinematic experience that blends action, mythology, and drama. The film promises to captivate audiences with its rich visuals, compelling narrative, and powerful performances, making it a must-watch for fans of mythological and fantasy cinema.

