Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam generated significant buzz among fans after its theatrical success. Despite going head-to-head with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s blockbuster Lokah, the feel-good entertainer performed well at the box office. Now, the movie is all set to make its digital debut on the forthcoming Friday.

When & Where To Watch Hridayapoorvam On OTT?

On September 19, 2025, streaming giant JioHotstar took to X to announce the digital release date of the film. The announcement post reads, “With heartfelt regards, JioHotstar #Hridayapoorvam will be streaming from September 26 on JioHotstar @mohanlalantonypbvr @aashirvadcine @MalikaM_”

The movie would become available on Jio Hotstar from September 26, 2025, in five languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, so that viewers from all over India have various options for viewing. The film had a four-week run in theatres before it went digital.

Sathyan Anthikad directed the Hridayapoorvam with producer Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The story revolves mainly around relationships, humanity, and individual growth.

More About Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam follows the story of Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor who attends the engagement of Haritha, the daughter of his donor. During an unexpected stay with her family, Sandeep and Haritha begin to connect, and over time, he finds himself falling for her. Through this emotional journey, Sandeep is forced to revisit his ideas about relationships, compassion, and human connection.

Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan lead the cast. Supporting roles are taken up by names such as Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and Nishan. The technical team includes Anu Moothedath as cinematographer, K. Rajagopal handling editing, and music by Justin Prabhakaran.

The film also benefits from Prashant Madhav’s art direction, Brinda’s choreography, Sameera Saneesh’s costumes, and Anil Radhakrishnan’s sound design. Vishnu R. Pisharady handles visual effects, while Red Chillies Color manages the color grading. With the OTT release now finalized, viewers who have missed the theatrical run can watch Hridayapoorvam from the comfort of their homes.

Check out the trailer of Hridayapoorvam below:

