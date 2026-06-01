Mohanlal led Drishyam 3 has concluded its second weekend at the Indian box office. The word-of-mouth is mixed, which is why the growth remained limited. But the Malayalam crime thriller is all set to unlock the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the detailed day 11 report!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Drishyam 3 accumulated 5.35 crore net across all languages on day 11. It witnessed a growth of only 5% compared to 5.10 crore collected on the second Saturday. One expected a better trend from the third installment of Jeethu Joseph‘s franchise. But it has gained the success tag, which is a respectable milestone.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office surges to 96.70 crore net. Drishyam threequel is made on a budget of 45-50 crore. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit tag once it earns double its investment. Today, Meena and Ansiba Hassan co-starrer will officially gain the tag with its entry into the 100 crore club.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 81.95 crore

Day 9 – 4.30 crore

Day 10 –5.10 crore

Day 11 – 5.35 crore

Total – 96.70 crore

Mohanlal is ready to score a hat-trick!

In 2025, Mohanlal surprised us with two 100 crore grossers in India – Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. The Malayalam superstar is less than 5 crore away from scoring a hat-trick with Drishyam 3.

Check out the top 3 Mohanlal’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Drishyam 3 – 96.70 crore (11 days)

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 45-50 crore

India net: 96.70 crore

India gross: 114.10 crore

ROI: 46.7-51.7 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!

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