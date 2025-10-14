Indian actress Sreeleela recently unveiled her first poster from an upcoming untitled action spectacle, which also stars Bobby Deol. The poster, showing her in a never-before-seen light, came after Deol turned up the heat by unveiling his fiery villainous avatar.

Renowned for her powerful screen presence in South cinema, Sreeleela is now gearing up for a grand Bollywood debut, stepping into a fierce action persona that perfectly fuses grace, grit, and unshakable attitude.

Sreeleela Shares First Look Poster From Untitled Project

In the poster, Sreeleela is seen channeling major undercover-agent vibes. She plays Agent Mirchi and displays a sharp stance, and effortless poise, setting the stage for a power-packed role. Clad in a deep-toned outfit that marries elegance with strength, she radiates confidence and quiet danger. There’s an intensity in her gaze that hints her character isn’t just along for the ride but a force that drives it, ready to meet Bobby’s villainous fire with equal power.

Sreeleela’s poster cements her arrival not just as a performer, but as a phenomenon in the making: a storm of style, strength, and star power. Fierce yet elegant, she signals the rise of a female lead who is not just part of the story, but the one who defines it.

The Untitled Project Marks One Of Sreeleela’s First Major Bollywood Collaboration

The upcoming project will mark one of Sreeleela’s first big Bollywood collaboration alongside Bobby Deol and, if speculation is to be believed, Ranveer Singh. The trio was recently spotted at Mehboob Studios, sparking speculation that Ranveer’s look could be the next major reveal.

With such a powerhouse ensemble, expectations are sky-high for a film packed with drama, action, and chemistry that burns through the screen. Fans can expect more updates for the project to follow through in the days to come.

