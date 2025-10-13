In a long-anticipated and deeply emotional moment, Abhishek Bachchan lifted his first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his remarkable performance in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. The honor, considered by many to be long overdue, marked a milestone in his 25-year cinematic career.

In the film, inspired by a real-life story, Abhishek plays the role of Arjun Sen, a USA-based NRI facing a life-altering surgery following his cancer diagnosis. Abhishek’s win at the 2025 Filmfare Awards was met with a standing ovation, and more poignantly, with tears from the actor himself.

What Did Abhishek Bachchan Say In His Acceptance Speech At The 2025 Filmfare Awards?

Visibly overwhelmed on stage, Abhishek reflected on his journey, saying, “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award,” he said. “It’s been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special.”

He then went on to express gratitude to his colleagues and mentors, adding, “To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it’s not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it.”

Abhishek Bachchan dedicated the award to his wife & daughter, saying, “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people, my hero, my father, and my other hero, my daughter.”

Abhishek Bachchan Had A Remarkable 25 Years In Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan’s journey in Bollywood has been anything but ordinary. Over the past 25 years, he has carved a path defined by bold choices and a remarkable range. From the charged idealism of Yuva to the driven ambition of Guru, the quiet complexity of Manmarziyaan to the psychological intrigue of Bob Biswas, and the heartfelt social commentary of Dasvi, his filmography reflects an artist unafraid to reinvent himself.

With every role, Abhishek has stepped beyond familiar boundaries, consistently challenging both his craft and audience expectations. Now, under the direction of Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk marked yet another milestone, showcasing Abhishek in one of his most layered and emotionally resonant performances to date, as a father facing mortality while yearning to reconnect with his daughter.

