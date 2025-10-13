Kartik Aaryan recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Chandu Champion. The film, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, continues to be celebrated for its powerful storytelling and Kartik Aaryan’s remarkable performance.

Sajid Nadiadwala Congratulates Kartik Aaryan For Filmfare Award Win

Following Kartik’s win, Sajid Nadiadwala took to social media to congratulate the actor. “A true champion : on screen and off it,” he began. “Kartik, I’ve seen your journey up close.. The determination, the relentless hard work, and the hunger to keep pushing your limits with every film,” the producer continued.

“From the first day of Chandu Champion, you lived and breathed the spirit of Mr. Murlikant Petkar, and watching you bring his story to life with such honesty and heart has made us all so proud of you,” he added.

“A big salute to my Director Kabir Khan, whose vision, sensitivity, and storytelling made Chandu Champion a film that will be remembered for years. I’m honoured to say that together, we’ve created something truly special,” Nadiadwala mentioned. “Congratulations my champion @kartikaaryan Chandu nahi, Champion hai yeh! Love, Sajid Nadiadwala,” he concluded.

Kartik Aaryan Shares Emotional Post After Winning Filmfare Award For Best Actor For Chandu Champion

Kartik also took to Instagram to share an emotional post after his win. “Champion girta hai… par rukta nahi. ‘Some moments feel like a dream… and this was one of them,’” he wrote. “My FIRST EVER FILMFARE BEST ACTOR for Chandu Champion. From the days I only watched the black lady on TV… to holding her in my hands — this one’s for every dreamer who refuses to give up,” Kartik wrote.

The actor then thanked Kabir Khan for not only directing the movie but “transforming” him. Kartik said working under Khan’s vision was “the most fulfilling experience of my career.” He also offered gratitude to Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, calling them “the pillars of Chandu Champion.” Kartik went on to call Murlikant Petkar “the real hero,” and said, “This honour belongs as much to you as to the film.”

He also honored Sudeep Chatterjee, Pritam, and “the entire cast and crew, every department, every person who poured their heart” into the film. Kartik said the “black lady is a symbol of our collective dream.”

Helmed by Kabir Khan and produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Grandson Entertainment banner, Chandu Champion is an acclaimed biographical drama that brings to life the extraordinary journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth have resonated deeply with both audiences and critics, leaving a lasting impression.

