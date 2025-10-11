As Kalki 2898 AD succeeded, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. The film’s first part had impressed viewers with a futuristic plot that incorporated mythological elements. But the recent update has left many surprised as Deepika Padukone, who played SUM-80 in the first part, has been dropped from the second chapter. With her exit, speculations about who will replace her have been making the rounds.

Alia Bhatt Rumored To Replace Deepika Padukone

According to the latest reports from X handle Lets Cinema, National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt is reportedly the leading choice to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2. Nag Ashwin and Alia had already spoken with each other regarding another project. However, it now appears that he is interested in casting her in the sequel instead.

Aliaa Bhatt is the front runner to replace Deepika’s role in KALKI Part 2. pic.twitter.com/zYY1ayD3WU — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 10, 2025

While the producers have not issued a formal statement yet, rumors in the film industry are rife that Alia is in serious discussions to play the role of Suumati (SUM-80). If it materializes, her entry will certainly bring in more stardom to the film. The movie already had a huge star cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Kalki 2: Epic Mythological Sci-Fi Sequel Set To Go On Floors In 2026

Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological sci-fi drama that takes place in a distant future. The story starts with the Kurukshetra war, where Lord Krishna assigns Ashwatthama the duty of protecting Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki. Deepika’s character, SUM-80, was seen carrying the divine child that would change humanity.

The movie was appreciated for its concept, scope, and visual storytelling. Now the producers are setting up an even larger sequel. Kalki 2 is reportedly set to go on floors in 2026 and take the saga to a larger scale.

If Alia Bhatt formally joins, her entry will add some new juice to the highly anticipated sequel. Audiences are now waiting for the makers to issue an official word on whether she will play the leading role in the dystopian flick.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani’s Paradise Theatrical Release In Trouble? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News