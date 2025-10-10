Nani’s upcoming film Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, was initially slated for a grand release on March 26, 2026. Promising a raw narrative that boldly explores societal taboos, the project is being positioned as a potential global venture, with plans for English and Spanish releases. However, recent developments suggest that the film might miss its scheduled date, leaving audiences curious—and concerned—about when they’ll finally get to see this highly anticipated drama.

As per Times Entertainment, Nani expressed his belief that the potential of this film is global. Furthermore, he is willing to put in the effort to make that happen, including undergoing a noticeable physical transformation. To that extent, the film is also set to be released in English and Spanish, according to the report.

Another film scheduled around the same time is Ram Charan’s Peddi, a rooted sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, set to release on March 27, 2026. The real question was whether the Telugu market would be big enough for both films to have simultaneous releases, but there’s now a likelihood that we might not have to find out the answer to that question.

The Paradise Release At Risk: Clash With Peddi & Production Delays?

The first and perhaps the least compelling reason is its clash with Peddi. According to Gulte, shooting for the first half of Peddi has already been completed, and post-production work for that part is underway, while the second half is currently being shot. This means the post-production of the first half and the production of the second half are happening simultaneously for time efficiency. They also claim that the editing work for the first half has already been finished. According to them, there won’t be any change in the release date for Peddi.

The second reason is the production delays of The Paradise. The production didn’t begin according to plan, as another Gulte report indicates, the shoot hasn’t been as smooth as expected. So, the likelihood of The Paradise failing to meet its scheduled release date is quite high. Besides, it would be better for everyone to avoid a box-office clash.

