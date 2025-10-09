Bomb, which features Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat, was released in theaters on September 12, 2025. Following the end of its theatrical run, the film is now ready to appear digitally. It is a rural drama infused with political satire and magical realism, depicting how faith and communal beliefs affect the lives of the people in a village.

Bomb – Streaming Details

Bomb will start streaming on Aha Tamil from October 10, 2025. The platform announced the release on social media, writing, “Set to explode on 10th October #Bomb premieres from Oct 10th on @ahatamil.” The movie will also be released on OTTplay Premium, providing viewers with a convenient way to watch it online.

The rural political setting, supernatural aspects, and the excellent acting of Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat collectively make Bomb a very interesting film. The digital release provides viewers with another opportunity to experience the story from the comfort of their own homes.

Set to explode on 10th October 😌💥 #Bomb premieres from Oct 10th on @ahatamil pic.twitter.com/DrsXex7HG2 — aha Tamil (@ahatamil) October 7, 2025

More About The Bomb Movie

The story of Bomb is set in a fictional village split by superstition and traditional beliefs. A man from one community dies, and his body becomes possessed by a mysterious divine power. Arjun Das portrays the character of a friend who must cope with bizarre occurrences, while simultaneously tackling the problems of a village heavily influenced by superstition.

The film is not short of talent and has an excellent cast, including Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan. The story was written by Vishal Venkat together with Manikandan Mathavan and Abishek Sabarigirison, while the dialogues were created by Makizhnan BM, Manikandan, and Abishek.

In terms of production, D. Imman was responsible for the music and the background score, Rajkumar PM was in charge of the cinematography that captured the appealing images of the countryside, and Prasanna GK edited the movie to make it seamless and keep the audience engaged. Sudha Sukumar and Sukumar Balakrishnan produced the film under the Gembrio Pictures banner.

Check out the trailer of Bomb below:

