The Kannada romantic thriller film, Elumale, is gearing up for its digital release. Directed by Punit Rangaswamy and produced by Tharun Sudhir and Atlanta Nagendra, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Jagapathi Babu, Kishore, and TS Nagabharana, among others. Continue scrolling to find out about its OTT release date!

When & Where To Stream Elumale?

The film will be available for streaming on Zee5 from October 17, 2025, allowing viewers to experience the thrill and excitement from the comfort of their homes.

What Is Elumale About?

Set against the rugged borderlands of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the film traces the journey of Harish (Raanna), a cab driver from Chamarajanagar, and Revathi (Priyanka Achar), a privileged young woman from Salem. What starts as a tender cross-border romance quickly spirals into a web of crime, law enforcement chases, and political intrigue. As the two lovers struggle to protect their bond amid rising chaos, unexpected turns and mounting tensions drive the story toward a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat finale.

What Did Actor Raanna Say About Elumale?

Talking about the film and its World Digital Premiere, actor Raanna said, “Harish is a simple, boy-next-door character, and playing him was a journey that felt very personal to me. From working on the local slang to understanding his backstory, the process was challenging and rewarding. What makes Elumale special is that it has been made with a lot of heart, and now, with its digital premiere, I hope even more audiences connect with Harish’s story.” The actor said he feels that if the character stays with viewers after watching it, he will feel he has done justice to the role.

