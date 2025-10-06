After its successful theatrical run, Mirai is now ready to make its digital debut. Teja Sajja’s latest superhero film impressed audiences with its strong story, action-packed visuals, and mythological touch. Following weeks of considerable box office performance, the film is gearing up for its digital release.

Mirai OTT Release Date Confirmed

The streaming platform JioHotstar Telugu has officially announced that Mirai will start streaming from October 10, 2025. Sharing the news on X, the platform wrote, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, streaming from October 10.”

The poster also confirmed that the movie will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, there’s still no update on the Hindi version for OTT. Despite the film’s theatrical release in Hindi, the digital release announcement is yet to be made. Therefore, Hindi belt viewers will have to wait a little longer, while all others can experience Mirai from October 10 only on JioHotstar.

More About Mirai

Mirai was released on September 12, 2025. TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad produced it under People Media Factory. Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak play lead roles. At the box office, Mirai went on to cross 65.1 crore by the end of its first week. So far, it has earned around 143.6 crore worldwide, including 110.8 crore India gross.

The plot revolves around Vedha, a young man who makes his living from pickpocketing. His life changes dramatically when he encounters Vibha, a sanyasi who helps him discover his true mission. Vedha comes to know that he is the destined guardian of the nine holy scriptures. Meanwhile, there is a merciless gang known as The Black Sword led by Mahabir Lama, who are intent on swindling these scriptures and spreading evil on earth.

With its captivating plot, Mirai turned out to be one of the most discussed Telugu movies of the year. Viewers who have missed it in cinemas can now watch it on JioHotstar from October 10, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Mirai below:

