Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, concluded its fourth weekend, and it’s clear that the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Given its promising start, the film was expected to rake in big numbers at the worldwide box office. Yes, it has emerged as a successful affair and already crossed the 140 crore mark, but the sum is much less than what it was expected to earn. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Mirai earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

The Tollywood fantasy action adventure film had a dismal run during the fourth weekend. In India, it earned 65 lakh on the fourth Friday, day 22. On day 23, it added another 63 lakh to the kitty. On day 24, it earned 62 lakh. In total, the film earned only 1.9 crores during the fourth weekend. Its show count was significantly impacted in the Telugu market due to OG and Kantara: Chapter 1.

Overall, Mirai has earned 93.9 crore net at the Indian box office (all languages), as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 110.8 crores. Overseas, it has earned 32.8 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 24-day worldwide box office collection stands at 143.6 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 93.9 crores

India gross – 110.8 crores

Overseas gross – 32.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 143.6 crores

Inches away from a significant milestone

As we can see, Mirai has already crossed the 140 crore mark and is cruising towards the 150 crore mark. Currently, it is standing at 143.6 crore gross globally, so it needs 6.4 crores more to reach the major milestone of 150 crores. However, considering the slow pace of the film, the target looks out of reach.

While the run of all other dubbed versions has almost ended, the daily collection of the original Telugu version is likely to go below the 50 lakh mark from day 25 onwards. Internationally, the film has almost ended its theatrical run. So, scoring another 6.4 crores looks difficult.

