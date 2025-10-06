OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has ended its second weekend at the Indian box office. While mixed reviews and word-of-mouth have clearly damaged the film, the impact of Kantara: Chapter 1 was also visible. Shockingly, it couldn’t even touch the 15 crore mark between the second Friday and the second Sunday. Still, it will soon topple the lifetime collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Tollywood action thriller had clocked a fantastic start but failed to maintain the momentum and witnessed massive drops during the 4-day extended opening weekend itself. Still, it managed to post a solid 140.2 crores during the first weekend. On weekdays, it went downhill and concluded the 8-day opening week at 169.3 crores.

On the second Friday, day 9, OG did a business of 4.75 crores, followed by 4.6 crores on day 10. On the second Sunday, day 11, the film earned an estimated 4.4 crores, thus concluding the second weekend by earning just 13.75 crores. Compared to the first weekend, the biggie dropped by a shocking 90.19%.

Overall, OG has earned an estimated 183.05 crore net at the Indian box office (all languages). Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 215.99 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Day 9 – 4.75 crores

Day 10 – 4.6 crores

Day 11 – 4.4 crores

Total – 183.05 crores

Soon to become Tollywood’s top grosser of 2025

Currently, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam is Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office with a collection of 186.9 crore net. Very soon, the Pawan Kalyan starrer will dethrone it to grab the top spot. After 11 days, the action thriller stands at 183.05 crores. If calculated, the biggie needs just 3.86 crores more to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The feat will be achieved in the next 2 days.

More about the film

Directed by Sujeeth, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The film was released on September 25 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

