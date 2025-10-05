Pawan Kalyan’s OG might have failed to show the longevity of its solid momentum, but it has achieved several milestones both in India and overseas. It is already the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 globally, and now, at the North American box office, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. With this, it has climbed the ladder on the list of top Tollywood grossers in the territory. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the market for Tollywood movies has increased tremendously in North America (USA and Canada), specifically the USA. Pawan Kalyan has been one of the Telugu stars who has seen a rise in the business of his movies. And his latest release, being one of the most hyped films of his career, raked in historic numbers on the opening day. Thanks to a strong start, it has comfortably reached almost $5.5 million.

How much did OG earn at the North American box office in 10 days?

As per Venky Box Office, OG earned $67K on the second Saturday, day 10. Overall, the film has earned $5.44 million at the North American box office. As per the current currency rate, it equals 48.28 crores in Indian rupees. Very soon, it will touch the $5.5 million mark.

For Pawan Kalyan, it is his first film to hit the $5 million mark, and overall, it is the 9th Telugu film to achieve the feat.

Becomes Tollywood’s 8th highest-grosser

With $5.44 million in the kitty, OG has surpassed Teja Sajja’s HanuMan ($5.31 million). By surpassing HanuMan, the action thriller has emerged as Tollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film in North America.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Salaar – $8.94 million Baahubali – $8.48 million Devara – $6.07 million OG – $5.44 million HanuMan – $5.31 million Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – $3.63 million

More about the film

OG is written and directed by Sujeeth. It was produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in key roles. It was released on September 25.

