Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, is doing fantastic business globally. After KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, the latest magnum opus is turning out to be the next big thing from the Kannada film industry. Backed by solid buzz, the film has crossed the 230 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 3 days, and in the process, it has also surpassed KGF Chapter 1. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 3!

Riding high on the goodwill of Kantara and favorable word-of-mouth, the latest period action drama is doing wonders at ticket windows. On the opening day, it clocked over 80 crore gross globally, and thereafter, it has maintained a stronghold and made full use of the opening weekend. Both in India and overseas, it is minting strong numbers.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

As per the latest collection update, Kantara: Chapter 1 has amassed 163.1 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 192.45 crore gross. Overseas, the film has earned 42.6 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 235.05 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 163.1 crores

India gross – 192.45 crores

Overseas gross – 42.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 235.05 crores

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada film of all time!

With 235.05 crore gross in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed KGF Chapter 1 (228.58 crore gross). By beating KGF Chapter 1, the film has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Kannada film globally. The next target is its own sequel, Kantara, which did a business of 409.37 crore gross.

It will end its run in the same second position after beating Kantara, as overtaking KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross) is impossible.

Take a look at the top 5 Kannada grossers at the worldwide box office:

KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Kantara – 409.37 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 236.45 crores (3 days) KGF Chapter 1 – 228.58 crores Su From So – 123.94 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 23: Teja Sajja Starrer To Miss The Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News