A Harsha’s directorial Baaghi 4 is nearing the end of its theatrical run. The action thriller is facing strict competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and other new releases at the ticket windows. But it has achieved a massive milestone for Tiger Shroff, by becoming his highest post-COVID grosser! Scroll below for the day 30 box office update!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 30 Collection

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned 1 lakh on day 30. Kantara Chapter 1 is currently dominating the Hindi belt, while Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Jolly LLB 3 are also driving footfalls. Amid the strong competition, the action thriller was expected to be impacted.

The overall net collection in India reaches 67.07 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 79.14 crores. Baaghi 4 will, unfortunately, not be able to surpass its predecessors. It needed a minimum of 76 crores to beat the first Baaghi, which was released in 2016.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Week 3: 71 lakhs

Week 4: 9 lakhs

Total: 67.07 crores

Baaghi 4 is Tiger Shroff’s #1 post-COVID grosser!

The much-awaited moment is here. A Harsha’s film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024). It has emerged as Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s top 3 post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 66 crores Baaghi 4 (2025): 67.07 crores Heropanti 2: 26.5 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 67.07 crores

India gross: 79.14 crores

Budget recovery: 84%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 94.14 crores

