Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa have gained worldwide recognition with their latest release, Homebound. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the niche Hindi drama is minting moolah despite a three-way clash at the ticket windows. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report!

According to Sacnilk, Homebound earned 25 lakhs on its second Saturday, a 92% jump compared to 13 lakhs garnered on the second working Friday. The genre is niche, and the Dharma Productions film is facing stiff competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Jolly LLB 3, and Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. It is commendable that it continues to witness footfalls.

The net box office collection in India concluded around 2.83 crores after 9 days. Including GST, the gross total reaches 3.33 crores. Due to its subject, Homebound is the kind of film that will gain more recognition on OTT platforms than in theatres. It will follow the lead of Laapataa Ladies and Superboys Of Malegaon, which received massive praise upon their digital release.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 30 lakhs

Day 2: 55 lakhs

Day 3: 55 lakhs

Day 4: 20 lakhs

Day 5: 28 lakhs

Day 6: 35 lakhs

Day 7: 22 lakhs

Day 8: 13 lakhs

Day 9: 25 lakhs

Total: 2.83 crores

Beats Kesari Veer and other Bollywood releases of 2025

Homebound has surpassed the lifetime collection of 4 Bollywood releases of 2025. It outperformed Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (1.84 crores) along with Kesari Veer (1.88 crores), Kapkapiii (1.50 crores), and Nikita Roy (1.28 crores). Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer is now chasing Superboys Of Malegaon, which concluded its box office journey at 5.32 crores.

India net: 2.83 crores

India gross: 3.33 crores

