Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa reunited for Nikka Zaildar 4, but unfortunately, the response was not very favorable. After making a promising opening, the romantic comedy drama has been dwindling at the ticket windows. There’s been a slight improvement on the first Saturday. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 55 lakhs on day 3. It saw a 45% improvement compared to 38 lakhs minted on the working Friday. Considering the franchise factor, the collection should have been higher, but the mixed word-of-mouth is visibly impacting the footfalls.

The overall earnings in India land at 1.93 crore net, which is approximately 2.27 crores in gross earnings. Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of only 4 crores. It has recovered 48% of the estimated cost, but still has a considerable way to go in order to enter the safe zone.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 38 lakhs

Day 3: 55 lakhs

Total: 1.93 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 vs Top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025

Jagdeep Sidhu’s directorial must pace up to achieve bigger milestones in its lifetime. In order to enter the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office, the romantic comedy must beat Majhail (2.80 crores). It still needs 87 lakhs more in the kitty to achieve its first target. Hopefully, with a good jump on Sunday, it will get closer to the milestone!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 4 crores

India net: 1.93 crores*

Budget recovery: 42%

India gross: 2.27 crores

Overseas gross: 1.50 crores*

Worldwide gross: 3.77 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

