Nikka Zaildar 4 arrived in the theaters this Thursday, and the comedy film starring Ammy Virk has not witnessed any major good sign at the box office on day 2. While the opening of the film was decent as per Ammy Virk’s standards, day 2 witnessed a drop!

In two days, the Punjabi comedy has managed to earn a net collection of 1.35 crore at the box office in India. The film is expected to grow over the weekend at the Punjabi Box Office. Over the weekend, the film might reach the finishing line to enter the success zone!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Day 2

On the second day, October 3, Friday, Nikka Zaildar 4 managed to earn 35 lakh at the box office. The film opened at the box office with a net collection of 1 crore in India, and witnessed a drop of almost 65% at the box office on day 2.

Nikka Zaildar 4 Budget & Profit

The film is mounted on a reported budget of 4 crore and it managed a budget recovery of almost 33% at the box office in 48 hours! However, the road to success for Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s film seem very distant at the current pace. It would be interesting to see if it manages to break some records over the weekend.

About Nikka Zaildar 4

Helmed by Simerjeet Singh, and starring Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa and Nirmal Rishi, the official synopsis of the film says, “Punjabi Man Nikka, falls in love with a woman. He must win her heart and get approval. Chaos ensues after marriage, as a big secret turns their married life into a rollercoaster of surprises and drama.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

