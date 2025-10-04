Shashank Khaitan and Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to hold well at the box office on day 2. Despite a working day, the film managed to churn out decent numbers at the box office, promising a good weekend for sure! In fact, post weekend, the film might fight for the top spots in the list of the highest-grossing romantic films of Bollywood in 2025.

All Set To Become 5th Highest-Grossing Romantic Film Of 2025

Starring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor, along with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the romantic comedy is inching towards the fifth-highest-grossing Romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. This milestone might be crossed today itself.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, October 3, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn 6.01 crore at the box office in India. The ultimate family entertainer continues to win hearts across the country and holds strong post the national holiday start.

With such momentum and strong word of mouth, the weekend promises to be huge at the box office for Shashank Khaitan‘s romantic comedy. In fact, post weekend, it might have stepped up further in the list of the highest-grossing romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Check out the collection of all the romantic films of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections for Bollywood Films).

Saiyaara: 337.69 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crore Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Param Sundari: 54.85 crore Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 16.12 crore (in 2 days) Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crore Loveyapa: 7.69 crore Azaad: 7.61 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

