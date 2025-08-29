After the recent successes, it looks like Bollywood buffs are eagerly waiting for a family entertainer. And who better than Karan Johar to fulfill that demand? That too, with Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan’s iconic duo, who’ve delivered the past two successes at the box office. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari may be a hat-trick on the cards, and below are all the details you need.

Shashank Khaitan & Varun Dhawan’s success streak!

Most would know Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan’s first big success. Dharma Productions brought the director-actor duo together for the first time in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. The romantic comedy co-starring Alia Bhatt was a hit at the Indian box office, with lifetime earnings of 78 crores.

This was followed by the spiritual sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. It was double the anticipation and the fun – the romantic comedy turned out to be a super-hit at the Indian box office, earning 116.60 crores.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to score a hat-trick

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan are collaborating on a Dharma Productions film for the third time, and a hat-trick of box office success is likely on the cards.

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser was unveiled a few hours ago and opened to positive reviews all across. From the heartwarming chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and the stylish entry of Rohit Saraf, to Sonu Nigam’s soulful rendition of Tujhe Lage Na Najariya, fans are certainly over the moon and highly anticipating the film.

With other past successes like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, K3G, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we expect nothing but another memorable romantic film from Dharma Productions. Fingers crossed!

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Mentor Disciple Film co-produces the family entertainer along with Dharma Productions. The ensemble cast features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. It is slated to release worldwide on October 2, 2025.

