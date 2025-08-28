t seems when stars aligned then life gets sorted! Currently, Bollywood and Bollywood music seem to have their stars aligned, and romance is back to rule. Slowly, the genre is getting acceptance – be it on screens or on our mobile playlists! The latest romance that is hitting the right amount of nasha is Param Sundari. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film is hitting all the right notes with its music album.

In an age where Bollywood music has mostly turned into a mix of remixes and overcrowded beats, along with totally non-relatable Punjabi songs, music composers Sachin-Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya team up for an absolutely delightful music album that is the maximum Bollywood romance you might witness this year.

Param Sundari music album is a complete guide to the typical Bollywood romance. It has the declaration of love, heartbreak, the confusion, the naughtiness, the roothna manana and the preachiness! All wrapped into beautiful melodies, most of which hit while some miss the mark!

Here is a detailed analysis of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s music album.

Danger

Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Parvathi Meenakshi

Vishal Dadlani and his grunge are instant mood uplifter. Laal color ki saree mein kudiye tu Danger lagdi hai might have been any other Bollywood song. But the lyrics set it apart, mentioning all the colors and their significance to your partner. The song is mostly in the zone of Ladki beautifull kar gayi chull, with similar fun zone!

Chand Kagaz Ka

Singer: Vishal Mishra

After a long time, Vishal Mishra arrives with the weakest song in a music album. But Chand Kagaz Ka feels too superficial to hit the right amount! No, definitely not blaming it on the lyrics, but something is off about this song. Probably, it is the musical arrangement and pace of the song that do not align with the lyrics at all!

Sunn Mere Yaar Ve

Singer: Aditya Rikhari

The other weak song in the album. Sunn mere yaar ve did not me that much. The composition and the writing, both are too generic for an album that is rocking and setting bars!

Pardesiya

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha

The dessert of this entire menu! Pardesiya is hypnotism at its best, and I would pay for this therapy session every single time! Sonu Nigam decided to give a powerful song, and he delivers, playing with notes like magic! The song has been too discussed for its similarities with Kehna Hi Kya, Jiya Jale, and Tu Hi Re. But who can have a problem when Sonu Nigam, along with Krishnakali Saha, plays it with so much conviction!

Sundari Ke Pyar Mein

Singer: Sumonto Mukherjee

One of the cutest songs I might have bumped into recently after Ishq Ya Tharak. Sumonto Mukherjee is the singer we need to watch out for as he makes a mark one song at a time. His Dil E Nadaanin Housefull 5 was also impressive! Sundari ke pyaar mein is the generic fun vibe song, like Iski Uski from 2 States, with too many similarities to Kashmir Main Tu KanyaKumari.

Bheegi Saree

Singers: Shreya Ghoshal, Adnan Sami

Call me a biased Adnan Sami fan or a Janhvi Kapoor lover, but this one hit me instantly like a vodka shot! Not refusing to tone down, Bheegi Saree in Adnan Sami‘s voice is the maximum nasha Bollywood can afford right now! Amitabh Bhattacharya’s playfulness could have made this song Aaj Rapat Jaayein of this era, but it fails on that part

Finally, my only problem with the Param Sundari album is with the duration of the songs. Now that romance is back in Bollywood, can we also bring back the 5-minute songs with 2 paragraphs and 3 paragraphs? And I would really like to tell Maddoc, Kab se thi main ummeed mein, that you would bring Pyaar, Khumaar, and everything in between with this album! And voila, you did it!

You can check the entire album on Amazon Music and Spotify.

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhadak 2 Music Review: Hey Dharma Productions I Am Glad ‘Tere Sang Laagi Jo Preet Re,’ PS Thanks Bollywood For Bringing Back Love To Cinemas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News